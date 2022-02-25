Japan’s Suzuki: Will freeze assets in some Russian banks

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday that his government will freeze assets in some Russian banks, as a part of the economic response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Japanese Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said the country will appropriately deal with oil release from national reserves in cooperation with relevant countries and International Energy Agency (IEA).
