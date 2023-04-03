Japan's PM Kishida: Country’s financial system is generally stable

“Japan's financial system is generally stable,” the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement on Monday.
PM Kishida said, “we are to pay close attention to foreign and domestic markets.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 133.67, adding 0.67% on the day.
