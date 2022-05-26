Japan’s PM Kishida: BOJ must make efforts to achieve 2% inflation target stably and sustainably

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he expects the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to make efforts to achieve the 2% inflation target stably and sustainably.
Kishida, however, said that specific monetary policy is up to the BOJ to decide.
Further comments
Sharp yen moves undesirable.
Don't think there is gap in view on fx between FinMin Suzuki and BOJ Kuroda.
Weak yen is positive for exporters, firms with overseas assets, though it hurts households, some businesses via higher import costs.
BOJ Kuroda has said weak yen is good for economy as a whole, though he also talked about its demerits.
On Wednesday, Japan's government called on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to strive for achieving its 2% inflation target in a "sustainable and stable fashion,” Reuters reports, having seen a draft of its long-term policy outline.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is up 0.07% on the day, currently trading at 127.40, capitalizing on the renewed US dollar demand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 amid renewed USD strength ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading back under 1.0700, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. China's covid lockdowns-led growth concerns weigh on the market mood. Investors look past less hawkish Fed minutes, with eyes on US GDP and PCE inflation.
GBP/USD erases gains to test 1.2550, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, having erased early gains amid Brexit woes, BOE-speak and subdued sentiment. The US dollar sees renewed demand after falling on not so aggressive Fed Minutes. US Q1 GDP awaited.
Gold remains depressed below $1,850, flits with 200-DMA support
Gold extended the overnight retracement slide from over a two-week high and witnessed selling for the second successive day on Thursday. The XAUUSD remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near the $1,840 region.
Cardano has dipped below $0.50, increasing the risk for a 50% correction
Cardano dipped below the $0.50 support level over the past few hours. A decisive close below such a vital demand zone will put ADA at risk of a 50% correction toward $0.25.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!