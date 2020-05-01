Japan’s Nishimura: Experts say need to continue restrictions to see new infections falling to certain level

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is back on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that experts say they need to continue activity restrictions to see new coronavirus infections falling to a certain level.

Further comments

Experts say number of new coronavirus infections on the decline. Experts say keeping current policies to contain coronavirus is desirable. Considering holding advisory committee meeting by May 6.

This is in lieu of Thursday’s announcement that the government would hold a meeting with the experts on coronavirus on Friday to consult on whether to expand the state of emergency.

USD/JPY holds steady above 107.00

Having faded a spike to 107.40 levels, USD/JPY trades flat around d 107.15 region. The risk-off markets boost the haven bids for the greenback.