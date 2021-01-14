Japan’s Nishimura: COVID-19 state of emergency could be extended

The COVID-19 state of emergency in the country could be extended, the Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Thursday.

It'll depend on developments on the number of cases, he added.

This comes after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday night the government will temporarily suspend an arrangement allowing business travelers from 11 Asian countries and regions to enter Japan, effectively banning the entry of non-resident foreign travelers.

The entry restrictions will take effect from Thursday through Feb. 7, when the state of emergency declared for 11 prefectures is set to expire, The Japan Times reported.

USD/JPY capped by 104.00

USD/JPY was last seen trading at 103.85, almost unchanged on the day, with the upside attempts capped by 104.00 amid a broadly weaker US dollar.