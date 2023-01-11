Michio Saito, Director-General of the Financial Bureau at Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF), said in a statement early Wednesday, “interest rates remain low but the current situation won't last indefinitely.”
Additional quotes
“JGB coupon rates will be decided based on prevailing market conditions.”
“Striving to extend the duration of JGB yields by correcting massive issuance of short-term JGBs FY2020.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 132.32, up 0.06% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.0750 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is juggling in a tight range around 1.0750 ahead of the European open. The US Dollar resumes decline alongside the Treasury bond yields amid a better market mood. Range-play could likely extend ahead of Thursday's critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2150 as risk flows down the US Dollar
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2150 heading into Wednesday’s London open, investors stay on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's US inflation data. Risk flows dominate and weigh down on the safe-haven US Dollar.
Gold pierces $1,880 hurdle to refresh eight-month high on softer US Dollar
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints a four-day uptrend as bulls cross the $1,880 resistance to register the highest levels since May 2022 during the early hour of Wednesday’s European session.
Ethereum: Three warning signs for ETH bulls
Ethereum price action over the last few hours has produced two local tops, which could catalyze a shift in trend, favoring bears. This move resembled a similar local top formed in mid-December that led to a steep correction.
FX and gold markets price in the "writing on the wall" trade
After ringing in the new year with the most peculiar data combination of a resilient labor market set against eroding business confidence, US futures are idling as we await the next round of macro and micro data inputs.