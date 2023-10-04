Japan’s Matsuno: Will continue to take appropriate steps on FX

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, he “will continue to take appropriate steps on FX.”
Further comments
No comment on whether Japan intervened in the FX market.
Important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals.
Excessive FX moves undesirable.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 149.20 on the above comments, up 0.13% so far.
