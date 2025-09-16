Japan’s Kato: Will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia, coordinate with G7 countries

When asked about the US’ request to G7 for higher sanctions on India and China for buying Russian oil, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said, “Japan has pledged to comply with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, but will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia and coordinate with G7 countries.
Additional quotes
Have decided to support Koizumi if he decides to run in Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race.
Closely monitor the economy, financial markets, continue to coordinate with the Bank of Japan (BoJ), relevant government agencies.
