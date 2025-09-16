- The Japanese Yen attracts some buyers amid expectations for an imminent BoJ rate hike.
- Fed rate cut bets undermine the USD and weigh on USD/JPY ahead of central bank events.
- Political and BoJ, along with a positive risk tone, might cap gains for the safe-haven JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday, which, along with the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias, drags the USD/JPY pair to the 147.00 mark in the last hour. Investors seem convinced that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which keeps the USD depressed and benefits the lower-yielding JPY.
However, expectations that domestic political uncertainty could give the BoJ reasons to delay rate hikes, along with a generally positive risk tone, might cap any further gains for the JPY. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and opt to wait for this week's key central bank events. The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Wednesday ahead of the two-day BoJ meeting starting Thursday. The outcome will play a key role in influencing the JPY and the USD/JPY pair.
Japanese Yen bulls have the upper hand amid the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations
- The Japanese Yen has been struggling for a firm near-term direction over the past week or so and oscillating in a range against its American counterpart amid ambiguity over the Bank of Japan rate hike decision. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation added a layer of uncertainty in the markets and could give the BoJ more reasons to go slow on interest rate hikes.
- Meanwhile, the US-Japan trade deal has removed some risks to domestic growth. The BoJ sees the development paving the way for steady progress toward the inflation target. Moreover, a tight labor market and optimistic economic outlook keep the door open for an imminent BoJ interest rate hike by the end of this year and offer some support to the JPY.
- Moreover, the current market pricing points to a nearly two full 25-basis-point rate hikes by July next year, which, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive JPY bearish bets. Traders might also opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest BoJ monetary policy update on Friday. This, along with a bearish US Dollar, should cap the USD/JPY pair.
- The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, languishes near its lowest level since July 24 amid rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve. Traders ramped up their bets for three interest rate cuts by the Fed this year after the recent US macroeconomic data pointed to signs of a softening labor market.
- The US Senate voted to confirm Stephen Miran – one of US President Donald Trump’s top economic advisers – to join the Fed's powerful Board of Governors. Miran will now be voting on this week's interest rate decision. A federal appeals court ruled that Trump cannot fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, who can participate in the pivotal two-day meeting starting Tuesday.
- On the geopolitical front, Trump said on Monday that a face-to-face meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is difficult. This comes amid the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war and brewing Middle East tensions, which could further benefit the safe-haven JPY ahead of the key central bank events.
- Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of US monthly Retail Sales figures and Industrial Production data later during the North American session. The immediate market reaction is more likely to be muted as traders might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for more cues about the central banks' policy outlook.
USD/JPY could accelerate the downfall once 147.00 is broken decisively
The range-bound price action might be seen as a consolidation phase before the next leg of a directional move. Meanwhile, the recent repeated failures near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling and acceptance below the 147.00 mark before positioning for further losses amid neutral oscillators on the daily chart. Spot prices might then accelerate the fall towards the 146.30-146.20 horizontal support. This is closely followed by the 146.00 round figure, below which the downward trajectory could extend further towards the 145.35 intermediate support en route to the 145.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any positive move up is likely to confront an immediate hurdle near the 148.00 round figure, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the USD/JPY pair to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) barrier, currently pegged near the 148.75 zone. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the 149.00 mark and the monthly swing high, around the 149.15 region, would negate the negative outlook and shift the near-term bias in favor of bullish traders.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits at fresh YTD top near 0.6675 after RBA Hunter's comments
AUD/USD trades close to a fresh YTD peak near 0.6675 in the Asian session on Tuesday, with traders now weighing the latest comments from RBA's Hunter. Bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed keep the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level since July 24, lending support to the pair.
Gold traders look to cash in ahead of US Retail Sales, Fed rate call
Gold retreats from lifetime highs shy of $3,700 as traders cash in early Tuesday. US Dollar sellers refuse to give up amid calls for aggressive Fed easing and Miran’s confirmation. Gold remains in the overbought region on the daily chart; a brief correction on the cards?
USD/JPY stays in a familiar range above 147.00 ahead of Fed/BoJ policy meetings
USD/JPY extends its sideways consolidative price move above 147.00 early Tuesday. The US Dollar selling bias and the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations act as a headwind for the pair. However, domestic political uncertainty, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen, keeping the pair underpinned.
Ethereum treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered
Ethereum trades around $4,520 on Monday, as Standard Chartered predicts that digital asset treasuries focused on accumulating the top altcoin could be more successful than those acquiring Bitcoin and Solana.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.