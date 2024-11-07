Japan’s Kato: Important to achieve fiscal health while we strongly push for economic recovery

Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato on Tuesday that “we must take this chance to achieve an escape from deflation and recovery in Japanese economy.”
He further noted that it is “important to achieve fiscal health while we strongly push for economic recovery.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY remains in the red near 154.30 following these above comments, losing 0.22% on the day.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.28%
|-0.19%
|-0.33%
|-0.75%
|-0.66%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.05%
|-0.23%
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
|-0.69%
|-0.58%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|0.28%
|0.23%
|0.14%
|-0.06%
|-0.47%
|-0.38%
|0.23%
|JPY
|0.19%
|0.10%
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|-0.59%
|-0.54%
|0.11%
|CAD
|0.33%
|0.28%
|0.06%
|0.17%
|-0.41%
|-0.33%
|0.29%
|AUD
|0.75%
|0.69%
|0.47%
|0.59%
|0.41%
|0.09%
|0.70%
|NZD
|0.66%
|0.58%
|0.38%
|0.54%
|0.33%
|-0.09%
|0.62%
|CHF
|0.06%
|0.00%
|-0.23%
|-0.11%
|-0.29%
|-0.70%
|-0.62%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
