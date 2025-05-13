Japan’s Kato: Hope to have a meeting with US Treasury Sec. Bessent to discuss forex

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that “if have a chance, hope to have a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss forex.”
Additional quotes
- Making preparations to join G7 meetings in Banff.
- Possible to discuss the tariff deal if a meeting with Bessent is realised.
- Will closely monitor the US-China tariff deal.
- Won’t comment on forex levels.
- Will closely watch out markets developments caused by the US-China tariff deal.
Market reaction
At the press time, USD/JPY is losing 0.34% on the day, trading near 147.95.
