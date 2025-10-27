TRENDING:
Japan’s Katayama: Stresses to maintain close communication with US

Sagar Dua

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said after meeting with United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that Tokyo reaffirms close communication with Washington.

Additional comments

Katayama stated that Bessent said Takaichi's policy has sent a positive signal to markets.

Did not discuss monetary policy directly with Bessent.

Didn't get into the subtleties of the FX joint statement

The meeting touched on Russian LNG imports.

Market reaction

During the press time, the USD/JPY trades flat around 152.70 after giving up early gains.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.1600 on improving risk mood

EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.1600 on improving risk mood

EUR/USD fholds its ground on Monday and trades in a relatively tight channel above 1.1600. The improving risk mood on easing concerns over a deepening trade conflict between the United States and China limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair keep its footing. 

GBP/USD advances toward 1.3350 on fresh US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances toward 1.3350 on fresh US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD gathers positive traction and heads toward 1.3350 on Monday. The US Dollar loses ground amid US-China trade deal hopes, which boost risk sentiment. Meanwhile, the pair's upside remains capped as resurfacing UK budget concerns limits Pound Sterling's gains.

Gold falls toward $4,000 on US-China trade deal hopes

Gold falls toward $4,000 on US-China trade deal hopes

Gold remains under heavy selling pressure to start the week and declines toward $4,000, losing more than 2% on a daily basis. Risk flows dominate the action in markets on Monday and make it difficult for Gold to find demand as investors grow optimistic about the US and China reaching a trade deal later this week.

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

US President Trump and China’s Xi are set to meet for a high-stakes summit. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the second time in a row. A failure by American lawmakers to reopen the government may push back a long list of economic releases.

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The US Dollar (USD), the global trade settlement currency, is losing trust among investors and international holders of US sovereign debt, as indicated by the shift to alternatives such as Gold or Bitcoin (BTC). 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the long-term prospects.

