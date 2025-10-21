Japan’s Katayama aims to revitalize regions through finance
Newly appointed Japan’s Finance Minister (FM) Satsuki Katayama refuses to comment when asked about whether the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates further.
Additional comments
No comment at this moment.
Will take responsibility on policy with Takaichi.
Will revitalize Japan's regions through finance.
Will oversee appropriate tax breaks and subsidies.
Will continue with efforts to pass on prices.
Was asked to push forward tax credits with handouts.
Will cooperate on tax within coalition.
FX should move stably reflecting fundamentals, cannot comment beyond that on FX.
Market reaction
The comments from Japan’s Katayama result in a slight improvement in the demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY). During the announcement, the USD/JPY pair surrenders some of its early gains and drops to near 151.20.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.