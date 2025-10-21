Japan’s Katayama aims to revitalize regions through finance

Newly appointed Japan’s Finance Minister (FM) Satsuki Katayama refuses to comment when asked about whether the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates further.

Additional comments

No comment at this moment.



Will take responsibility on policy with Takaichi.



Will revitalize Japan's regions through finance.



Will oversee appropriate tax breaks and subsidies.



Will continue with efforts to pass on prices.



Was asked to push forward tax credits with handouts.



Will cooperate on tax within coalition.



FX should move stably reflecting fundamentals, cannot comment beyond that on FX.

Market reaction

The comments from Japan’s Katayama result in a slight improvement in the demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY). During the announcement, the USD/JPY pair surrenders some of its early gains and drops to near 151.20.