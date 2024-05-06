Japan's Kanda declines to comment on Yellen FX intervention remarks

Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, who will instruct the BoJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary, said on Tuesday that the Japanese government may take the necessary steps to deal with excessive market volatility, but declined to comment on US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's views on currency policy, per Reuters.
Key quotes
“No comment on Yellen's comments on FX.”
“Important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals.”
“If there is excessive volatility in the FX market the government must take appropriate steps.”
“Won't comment on FX levels.”
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY was trading at 154.17, adding 0.21% on the day.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls ahead of Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision
The Australian Dollar registered minuscule gains compared to the US Dollar as traders braced for the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting. A scarce economic docket in the United States and a bank holiday in the UK were the main drivers behind the “anemic” AUD/USD price action. The pair trades around 0.6624.
USD/JPY extends recovery above 154.00, focus on Fedspeak
The USD/JPY pair trades on a stronger note around 154.10 on Tuesday during the Asian trading hours. The recovery of the pair is supported by the modest rebound of US Dollar to 105.10 after bouncing off three-week lows.
Gold rises as US job slowdown dampens Treasury yields
Gold price rallied close to 1% on Monday, late in the North American session, bolstered by an improvement in risk appetite due to increased bets that the US Federal Reserve might begin to ease policy sooner than foreseen. The XAU/USD trades at around $2,320 after bouncing off daily lows of $2,291.
TON crosses $200 million in Total Value Locked as its network integration continues to scale
In a recent development, the TON network surpassed $200 million in total value locked on Monday after seeing a major boost through The Open League reward program.
RBA expected to leave key interest rate on hold as inflation lingers
Interest rate in Australia will likely stay unchanged at 4.35%. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock to keep her options open. Australian Dollar bullish case to be supported by a hawkish RBA.