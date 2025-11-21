Japan FM Katayama: Latest stimulus package unlikely to boost demand-driven inflation
Japan Finance Minister (FM) Satsuki Katayama said during Friday’s European session that the latest economic stimulus package of 21.3 trillion yen approved by the cabinet would be insufficient to prompt inflation through households’ demand.
Additional remarks
Can't comment on the expected size of additional bond issuance to fund the latest package.
Believe markets have stabilised after various announcements.
Various factors contribute to market developments.
Don't believe the latest package is sufficiently big to ignite demand-driven inflation.
Total bond issuance this fiscal year to be below last fiscal year.
Market reaction
USD/JPY holds its early losses to near 156.70, which were driven by hopes of Japan’s intervention to support the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.60%
|0.03%
|0.13%
|-0.10%
|-0.27%
|EUR
|0.13%
|0.04%
|-0.45%
|0.16%
|0.26%
|0.02%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.51%
|0.12%
|0.22%
|-0.02%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|0.60%
|0.45%
|0.51%
|0.63%
|0.72%
|0.48%
|0.33%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.12%
|-0.63%
|0.09%
|-0.15%
|-0.30%
|AUD
|-0.13%
|-0.26%
|-0.22%
|-0.72%
|-0.09%
|-0.24%
|-0.39%
|NZD
|0.10%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.48%
|0.15%
|0.24%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|0.27%
|0.13%
|0.18%
|-0.33%
|0.30%
|0.39%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.