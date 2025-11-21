Japan FM Katayama: Latest stimulus package unlikely to boost demand-driven inflation

Japan Finance Minister (FM) Satsuki Katayama said during Friday’s European session that the latest economic stimulus package of 21.3 trillion yen approved by the cabinet would be insufficient to prompt inflation through households’ demand.

Additional remarks

Can't comment on the expected size of additional bond issuance to fund the latest package.



Believe markets have stabilised after various announcements.



Various factors contribute to market developments.



Don't believe the latest package is sufficiently big to ignite demand-driven inflation.



Total bond issuance this fiscal year to be below last fiscal year.

Market reaction

USD/JPY holds its early losses to near 156.70, which were driven by hopes of Japan’s intervention to support the Japanese Yen (JPY).