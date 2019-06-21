Japan’s Aso: Situation between the US and China seems a little different this time

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reported on Friday that the situation between the US and China seems a little different this time.

Aso added that the US and China are talking about fundamental issues.

His comments sound not so upbeat on the trade talks and cast doubt over a potential trade deal between the US and China.

The Yen is unfazed by the comments, with USD/JPY keeping its recovery mode intact near 107.50 levels.