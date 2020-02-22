Japan's Aso: Almost all G20 ministers mentioned risk from coronavirus

G20 members generally agreed on the need to coordinate in responding to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy and almost all ministers mentioned risks from the epidemic, Japanese Finance Minister Aso told reporters in Riyadh on Saturday.

Aso refrained from commenting on the recent JPY weakness and said that he doesn't think risks to Japan's economy has heightened dramatically.

Aso further noted that he told G20 ministers that Japan hopes counties with fiscal space will take "bold fiscal steps."