Japanese Yen strengthens on renewed verbal intervention

USD/JPY extends its losses for the fourth successive session, trading around 152.90 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair weakens as the Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens following renewed verbal intervention from Tokyo.

Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and top FX official, Atsushi Mimura, said authorities are monitoring market moves “with a high sense of urgency” and remain vigilant amid renewed JPY volatility. Additionally, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated that the government would respond to currency movements in line with the US-Japan joint statement.

The JPY also draws support from optimism that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s expansionary fiscal agenda will lift domestic growth. Analysts see signs of greater fiscal discipline and a more market-friendly approach ahead, prompting investors to increase exposure to Japanese equities on expectations of stimulus benefiting households and corporations.

The downside of the USD/JPY pair could be restrained as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens on the rising likelihood of the Federal Reserve (Fed) caution on policy outlook following stronger-than-expected US jobs data released on Wednesday. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be the highlight later on Friday.

US Nonfarm Payrolls climbed by 130,000 in January, following a revised 48,000 increase in December (previously 50,000), exceeding market expectations of 70,000. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate fell to 4.3% from 4.4%.