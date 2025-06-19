Japanese Yen hangs near monthly low against a broadly firmer USD

- The Japanese Yen struggles to lure buyers amid reduced bets for a BoJ rate hike in 2025.
- The USD climbs to over one-week high and further lends support to the USD/JPY pair.
- Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) reverses a modest Asian session uptick against a broadly firmer USD and remains close to the monthly trough retested earlier this week. The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) cautious approach to unwinding its decade-long monetary stimulus forced investors to push back their expectations about the likely timing of the next interest rate hike to Q1 2026. Apart from this, concerns about the potential economic fallout from existing 25% US tariffs on Japanese vehicles and 24% reciprocal levies on other imports turn out to be key factors undermining the JPY.
The USD, on the other hand, climbs to its highest level in over a week on the back of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish pause on Wednesday. This further assists the USD/JPY pair to hold steady above the 145.00 psychological mark, though traders seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets. The uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policies and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to weigh on investors' sentiment. This revives demand for traditional safe-haven assets and in turn, helps limit deeper JPY losses.
Japanese Yen bulls remain on the sidelines despite reviving safe-haven demand
- The Federal Reserve, as was widely expected, kept interest rates steady at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday amid expectations of higher inflation ahead. In the closely watched “dot plot,” the committee indicated that two cuts by the end of 2025 are still on the table.
- Fed officials, however, forecasted a single quarter-percentage-point rate cut in each of 2026 and 2027. Moreover, seven of the 19 policymakers indicated they wanted no cuts this year, up from four in March, amid the risk that inflation could stay persistently higher and end the year at 3%.
- This comes on top of US President Donald Trump's remarks earlier this week, that tariffs on the pharma sector are coming soon, and weigh on investors' sentiment. This, along with geopolitical risks stemming from the Israel-Iran conflict, benefits the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status.
- As the Israel-Iran conflict enters its seventh day, reports suggest that US officials are preparing for a possible Iran strike this coming weekend. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump approved attack plans for Iran but is holding off to see if Tehran will abandon its nuclear program.
- Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a national address that Iran will not surrender and warned that any US military intervention would result in irreparable damage. This, in turn, raises the risk of a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.
- On the trade-related front, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said this week that we have not yet reached an agreement as there are still some differences between the two sides. This comes ahead of the July 9 deadline for higher reciprocal US tariffs and might cap the JPY.
- The US Dollar, on the other hand, stands near its highest level in over a week on the back of the Fed's hawkish pause. This is seen offering some support to the USD/JPY pair and warrants caution for bearish traders in the absence of any relevant US economic data on Thursday.
USD/JPY could accelerate the positive move above the trading range hurdle near 145.45
From a technical perspective, any further slide is likely to find decent support and might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 144.50-144.45 area, below which the USD/JPY pair could slide to the 144.00 mark. A convincing break below the latter would expose the next relevant support near the 143.55-143.50 region before spot prices eventually drop to the 143.00 round figure en route to last Friday's swing low, around the 142.80-142.75 region.
On the flip side, the 145.45 area, representing the top end of a short-term trading range and the monthly swing high, might continue to act as an immediate hurdle. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, spot prices might then aim to conquer the 146.00 round figure before climbing further to the 146.25-146.30 region, or the May 29 peak.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.01%
|0.18%
|0.34%
|0.53%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.19%
|-0.01%
|-0.22%
|-0.06%
|0.09%
|0.30%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|-0.17%
|0.01%
|-0.21%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|0.40%
|0.10%
|JPY
|-0.01%
|0.22%
|0.21%
|0.14%
|0.20%
|0.45%
|0.19%
|CAD
|-0.18%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|0.07%
|0.37%
|0.15%
|AUD
|-0.34%
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|0.35%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|-0.53%
|-0.30%
|-0.40%
|-0.45%
|-0.37%
|-0.35%
|-0.35%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|0.08%
|0.35%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays weak below 0.6500 after Australian labor data
AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.6500 in the Asian session on Thursday, showing little to no reaction to the Australian jobs data for May. Trade uncertainties, escalating geopolitical tensions and the Fed's hawkish pause weigh on investors' sentiment, undermining the risk-sensitive Aussie.
USD/JPY recovers above 145.00 as US Dollar's haven demand strengthens
USD/JPY is recovering ground above 145.00 in Thursday's Asian trading. The haven demand for the US Dollar gathers strength on likely US attacks on Iran coming this weekend. Hawkish hold by the Fed on Wednesday also supports the Greenback while the Japanese Yen struggles to retain control, despite risk aversion.
Gold price bounces off weekly low; bulls seem reluctant amid hawkish Fed
Gold price attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session and reverses part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low amid a revival of safe-haven demand, bolstered by trade uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions. Moreover, a subdued USD price action acts as a tailwind for the bullion.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged
Bitcoin and altcoins, including Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, saw slight movements on Wednesday as the crypto market stayed resilient following the Federal Reserve's decision to leave rates unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.