The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some intraday buyers on Tuesday following the Asian session downtick, though any meaningful appreciation seems elusive amid expectations that domestic political chaos could delay the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) rate hike plans. Apart from this, the upbeat market mood could undermine the JPY's safe-haven status and cap gains. However, speculations that authorities could intervene to stem any further weakness in the domestic currency warrant caution for JPY bears.

Meanwhile, traders are still pricing in the possibility of an imminent BoJ interest rate hike by the end of this year. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs two more times in 2025. The latter fails to assist the US Dollar (USD) in capitalizing on the previous day's modest gains. Moreover, the divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlooks lend support to the lower-yielding JPY and contributes to capping the USD/JPY pair.

Japanese Yen bears turn cautious amid the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations

The long-standing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)–Komeito coalition came to an abrupt end last week, as the newly elected LDP leader, Sanae Takaichi, awaits a parliamentary vote to confirm her as Japan’s first female Prime Minister. The breakup, in turn, means Takaichi would need support from other parties for her key policies.

Nevertheless, the heightened political uncertainty might create a challenge for the Bank of Japan to hike interest rates further and continue to undermine the Japanese Yen. Furthermore, the optimism led by US President Donald Trump's pivot on China tariffs turns out to be another factor driving flows away from the safe-haven JPY.

In fact, Trump softened his stance after threatening additional tariffs of 100% on Chinese imports effective November 1 and posted on Truth Social that the US does not wish to hurt China. Trump added that both countries wish to avoid economic pain, easing concerns about a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The US Dollar looks to build on the previous day's positive move and remains within striking distance of its highest level since August touched last week, which further offers support to the USD/JPY pair. However, dovish Federal Reserve expectations might keep a lid on any further USD appreciation and cap the currency pair.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the possibility of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Fed in October and December stands at around 97% and 90%, respectively. In contrast, traders are pricing in a greater chance that the BoJ would hike interest rates amid still sticky inflation and a still resilient economic performance.

The US government shutdown is on track to extend into a third week amid deadlock on a funding plan. Republican Speaker Mike Johnson said that the shutdown could become the longest in history, warning that he won’t negotiate with Democrats until they pause their health care demands and reopen government.

Important US macro releases have been delayed due to a prolonged US government shutdown, leaving the USD at the mercy of speeches from influential FOMC members. Hence, Tuesday's key focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance, which could drive the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.

USD/JPY once again fails to break through the 100-hour SMA barrier

From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been struggling to move back above the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). However, positive oscillators on hourly/daily charts back the case for a further appreciating move. Some follow-through buying beyond the 152.70-152.75 hurdle will reaffirm the positive outlook and lift spot prices to the 153.00 mark en route to the eighth-month high, around the 153.25-153.30 region, touched last Friday.

On the flip side, weakness below the Asian session trough, around the 152.15 region, could find some support near the 152.00 mark ahead of the 151.75-151.70 region. Any further slide is more likely to attract some buyers near the 151.15 region (Friday's swing low), which is closely followed by the 151.00 round figure. A convincing break below the latter could make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall below the 150.70 intermediate support, towards testing the 150.00 psychological mark. The latter also represents the 200-hour SMA and should act as a key pivotal point.