Japanese Yen bounces off multi-month low against USD as tariff jitters revive safe-haven demand

- The Japanese Yen attracts some safe-haven flows as trade jitters weigh on the risk sentiment.
- The BoJ’s dovish tilt on Thursday could cap the JPY and lend support to the USD/JPY pair.
- Reduced September Fed rate cut bets favor the USD bulls ahead of the crucial US NFP report.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) recovers slightly against its American counterpart, from over a four-month trough touched earlier this Friday, though any meaningful upside seems elusive. The global risk sentiment takes a hit after US President Donald Trump signs an executive order imposing higher tariffs on key trading partners across the globe. This, in turn, drives some safe-haven flows towards the JPY, which, along with a softer US Dollar (USD), drags the USD/JPY pair below mid-150.00s heading into the European session.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda struck a dovish tone on Thursday and signaled patience in policy normalization, to observe the tariff impact after the US-Japan trade deal. Moreover, domestic political uncertainty, which has been fueling concerns about Japan's fiscal health, could act as a tailwind for the JPY. The USD, on the other hand, could benefit from the slightly hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed). This could limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
Japanese Yen benefits from reviving safe-haven demand; dovish BoJ might cap gains
- Bank of Japan, as was expected, decided to maintain the status quo on rates at the end of the July meeting on Thursday. In the post-meeting press conference, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda downplayed inflation risks and didn't show any real intention to hike interest rates anytime soon.
- Ueda noted that Japan's economy is recovering moderately and that the US-Japan trade deal reduces uncertainty over the economic outlook. The BoJ will look at the data to come out without any preconception and will make an appropriate decision at each meeting, Ueda added further.
- Moreover, the BoJ revised its Core CPI forecast to +2.7% for the fiscal year 2025 vs the previous +2.2%. The central bank reiterated that it will continue to raise the policy rate if the economy and prices move in line with the forecast, keeping the door open for a rate hike by the end of this year.
- Investors, however, seem convinced that prospects for BoJ rate hikes could be delayed for a bit longer following the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s loss in the July 20 polls. This, in turn, drags the Japanese Yen to over a four-month low against a bullish US Dollar during the Asian session.
- The S&P Global's Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was finalized at 48.9 for July, slightly higher than the flash reading of 48.8. This, however, suggested that Japan's manufacturing activity moved back into contraction territory after briefly stabilising in June.
- The survey data, however, was collected before the announcement of the Japan-US trade agreement last week, which lowered tariffs to 15% from a previously threatened 25%. Moreover, business confidence improved to a six-month high in July, though it does little to impress the JPY bulls.
- The US Dollar, on the other hand, climbs to its highest level since late May amid reduced bets for a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it was too soon to say whether the central bank would cut rates at its next meeting.
- Powell added that the current modestly restrictive monetary policy has not been holding back the economy. The outlook was reaffirmed by the Advanced US GDP print, which showed that the economy expanded by a 3% annualized pace during the second quarter of the current year.
- Furthermore, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose to 2.6% in June from May's upwardly revised 2.4%. The core gauge – excluding volatile food and energy prices – climbed 2.8% as against 2.7% estimated.
- Other details of the report showed that Personal Income grew by 0.3% on a monthly basis in June, while Personal Spending rose by 0.3%. This reaffirms the view that price pressures would pick up in the second half of the year and delay the Fed's rate-cutting cycle until at least October.
- Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Thursday, placing tariffs on many US trade partners that are set to go into effect in 7 days instead of the Friday deadline initially set. This comes after the latest round of US-China trade talks ended with no deal in place.
- Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa stressed the importance of implementing the US-Japan trade deal and expects tariffs to impact the domestic economy. Akazawa raised concerns about currency trends, including speculative moves, though declined to comment on current forex levels.
- The market focus now shifts to the release of the closely watched US monthly employment details. The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show that the economy added 110K jobs in July and the Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.2% from the 4.1% previous.
- Apart from this, Friday's US economic docket also features the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair heading into the weekend.
USD/JPY constructive technical setup backs case for emergence of dip-buying at lower levels
The overnight sustained breakout through the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the subsequent strength beyond the 150.00 psychological mark was seen as a fresh trigger for the USD/JPY bulls. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on the verge of breaking into overbought territory, suggesting that spot price could pause the positive move at the March swing high, around the 151.20 region. Nevertheless, the broader setup backs the case for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend.
Hence, any corrective pullback towards the 150.00 round figure might be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair near the 149.55 region (200-day SMA). The latter should act as a strong near-term base for spot prices, which, if broken decisively, could prompt some technical selling and expose the next relevant support near the 149.00 mark.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
