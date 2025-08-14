- The Japanese Yen strengthens against the USD for the third consecutive day on Thursday.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed expectations continue to drive flows towards the lower-yielding JPY.
- Even the risk-on mood does little to dent the bullish sentiment around the safe-haven JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) touches a fresh three-week high against its American counterpart heading into the European session on Thursday and looks to build on a three-day-old uptrend amid hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) expectations. In fact, the BoJ revised its inflation forecast in July and left the door open for an imminent interest rate hike by the end of this year. This marks a big divergence in comparison to bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its rate-cutting cycle in September, which turns out to be a key factor behind the lower-yielding JPY's relative outperformance.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned supporting factors, to a large extent, offset the prevalent risk-on environment and do little to dent the strong bullish sentiment surrounding the safe-haven JPY. That said, expectations that the prospects for further BoJ rate hikes could be delayed amid concern about consumption-led recovery, domestic political uncertainty, and higher US tariffs might hold back the JPY bulls from positioning for additional gains. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) bounce could offer support to the USD/JPY pair ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) report.
Japanese Yen outperforms amid BoJ rate hike bets, despite receding safe-haven demand
- The Bank of Japan's hawkish stance in July, signaling that it will raise interest rates further if growth and inflation continue to advance in line with estimates, pushes the Japanese Yen higher for the third straight day on Thursday.
- The US Dollar, on the other hand, hangs near its lowest level in more than two weeks amid the growing acceptance of an imminent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the upcoming monetary policy meeting in September.
- The expectations were reaffirmed by a series of disappointing US macroeconomic data released recently, including the closely watched Nonfarm Payrolls report for July, which pointed to signs of deteriorating labor market conditions.
- Adding to this, the broadly in-line US consumer inflation figures on Tuesday backed the view that recent tariff-related price pressures will be largely transitory and lifted bets for more rate cuts by the Fed than previously expected.
- Data released last week showed that Japan's real wages fell for the sixth consecutive month in June. Adding to this, a deceleration in Japan's Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI) fueled concern about a consumption-led recovery.
- Furthermore, domestic political uncertainty and concerns about the economic impact of higher US tariffs suggest that the prospects for BoJ policy normalization could be delayed. This, however, does little to impress the JPY bears.
- The global risk sentiment remains supported by expectations for more rate cuts from the US Fed, an extension of the US-China tariff truce for three months, and the optimism over the US-Russia summit aimed at ending the Ukraine war.
- The risk-on mood lifted Japan’s Nikkei225 to the 43,000 level for the first time ever on Wednesday. Moreover, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index scored record highs for the second straight session.
- Traders now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index, which, along with comments from influential FOMC members, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair later this Thursday.
- The market attention will then shift to the Preliminary Q2 GDP print from Japan and the University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index on Friday. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of the JPY bulls.
USD/JPY seems poised to extend the decline further towards testing sub-146.00 levels
From a technical perspective, an intraday breakdown and acceptance below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour, around the 147.00 mark, could be seen as a fresh trigger for the USD/JPY bears. However, the Relative Strength Index on the said charts has moved to the verge of breaking into the oversold zone, making it prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation or a modest bounce before positioning for deeper losses. That said, any attempted recovery is more likely to attract fresh sellers and remain capped near the 147.00 support-turned-resistance. The latter should now act as a key pivotal point, which, if cleared decisively, could trigger a short-covering move towards the 147.45-147.50 region.
On the flip side, the USD/JPY pair seems poised to slide towards testing sub-146.00 levels (July 24 low) before extending the fall further to the next relevant support near the 145.40-145.30 region. The downward trajectory could eventually drag spot prices to the 145.00 psychological mark.
Economic Indicator
Producer Price Index (YoY)
The Producer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Changes in the PPI are widely followed as an indicator of commodity inflation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Next release: Thu Aug 14, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.5%
Previous: 2.3%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.3600 after UK data
GBP/USD is fading an uptick to near 1.3600 in European trading on Thursday. The upbeat UK Q2 GDP data briefly lifted the Pound Sterling, but a sharp decline in the quarterly Total Business Investment data dragged it lower. However, the pair's downside appears capped by sustained US Dollar weakness. US PPI data eyed.
Ethereum and BNB near all-time highs as Bitcoin hits record peak
Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, are edging closer to their all-time highs, supported by strong corporate demand and a robust technical outlook. Technical analysis suggests potential upside targets near $5,000 for ETH and $900 for BNB.
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1700 ahead of Eurozone Q2 GDP, US PPI data
EUR/USD battles 1.1700 in Thursday's European session, moving little after two days of losses as the US Dollar enters a downside consolidative phase. Traders now await the second estimate of the Q2 Eurozone GDP and the US PPI inflation data for a clear directional impetus.
Gold flat lines as upbeat market mood offsets Fed rate cut bets
Gold attracts some sellers following an Asian session rise to the $3,375 region, or a multi-day low, though it lacks follow-through amid a combination of supporting factors. The optimism over an extension of the US-China trade truce for another three months and the US-Russia summit on Friday remains supportive of the upbeat market mood.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.