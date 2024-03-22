Japanese Yen bears turn caution near YTD low amid a rise in Japan's consumer inflation

The Japanese Yen edges higher following the release of Japanese consumer inflation data.

The uncertainty over the BoJ’s future policy steps keeps a lid on any further positive moves.

A modest US Dollar strength might contribute to limiting the downside for the USD/JPY pair.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) stages a modest bounce after touching a fresh YTD low during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped an eight-day losing streak. Any meaningful appreciating move, however, still seems elusive in the wake of the uncertainty over the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) future policy steps. Apart from this, some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying interest should help limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair.

A BoJ source told the Nikkei newspaper that an early rate hike leaves room to consider rolling out another increase before the end of the year. Adding to this, data released this Friday showed that consumer inflation in Japan remains well above the BoJ's 2% annual target. This comes on top of a hefty wage hike for Japanese workers, which is expected to push up inflation in the coming months and support prospects for further policy tightening by the BoJ.

Meanwhile, the USD builds on the overnight bounce from a one-week low and is underpinned by the optimism around the US economic growth. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, which tends to dent demand for the safe-haven JPY, favours the USD/JPY bulls. That said, speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the markets to prop up the domestic currency might hold back the JPY bears from placing aggressive bets.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen draws some support from domestic inflation figures, upside seems capped

Japan Consumer Price Index rose from the 2.2% YoY rate to 2.8% in February and remains well above the Bank of Japan's 2% target, lending some support to the Japanese Yen on the last day of the week.

The Core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, picked up sharply from the 2% annualized pace seen in January and rose to 2.8% during the reported month, broadly in line with market expectations.

Meanwhile, the so-called “core core” index that strips away both fresh food and energy prices eased further from the 40-year high touched in 2023 and came in at 3.2% in February as compared to the 3.5% previous.

This comes on top of a much-stronger-than-expected pay hike by major Japanese firms, which is expected to fuel demand-driven inflation and should allow the BoJ to tighten its monetary policy further.

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated that the government is watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency and it is important for currency exchange rates to move in a stable manner that reflects fundamentals.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday that the central bank’s Japanese government bond (JGB) holdings will remain at current levels for the time being, which should cap any further gains for the JPY.

Despite the Federal Reserve's projected three rate cuts this year, elevated US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar to regain positive traction on Thursday and should lend support to the USD/JPY pair.

The US Department of Labor (DOL) reported that there were 210K Initial Jobless Claims during the week ending March 16 as compared to the previous week's print of 212K and better than the 215K expected.

Market participants now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the early North American session for some meaningful impetus and short-term trading opportunities.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY consolidates near YTD peak, seems poised to prolong its recent strong appreciating move

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong intraday rise stalled near the 151.75 zone, just ahead of the YTD peak set on Wednesday. This is followed by the multi-decade high, around the 152.00 mark touched in November 2022, which if cleared decisively, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The USD/JPY pair might then build on its longer-term uptrend witnessed since January 2023.

On the flip side, any meaningful corrective decline now seems to find decent support near the 151.00 mark, below which spot prices could slide back to the 150.25 region. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent break through the 150.00 psychological mark, might expose the next relevant support near the 149.35-149.30 region. The USD/JPY pair could eventually drop to the 149.00 round-figure mark.