- The Japanese Yen struggles for a firm intraday direction amid mixed fundamental cues.
- BoJ rate hike bets support the JPY, though political crisis and positive risk tone cap gains.
- A further USD recovery acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair ahead of US inflation data.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) extends its sideways consolidative price move against a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) heading into the European session on Wednesday, though the near-term bias seems tilted in favor of bulls. Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and opt to wait for the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) due later today. In the meantime, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen acting as a headwind for JPY amid expectations that domestic political uncertainty could give the Bank of Japan (BoJ) more reasons to go slow on interest rate hikes.
Nevertheless, investors seem convinced that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path amid sticky inflation and the upbeat economic outlook. In contrast, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to lower borrowing costs next week and deliver three rate cuts by the end of this year. This, in turn, fails to assist the USD to capitalize on the overnight recovery from its lowest level since July 28 and keeps a lid on the USD/JPY pair's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the August monthly swing low. Hence, any move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and is likely to remain capped.
Japanese Yen bulls remain on the sidelines despite supportive fundamental backdrop
- Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his decision to resign on Sunday in the wake of the Liberal Democratic Party’s defeat in the July upper house election. This adds a layer of uncertainty and could temporarily hinder the Bank of Japan from normalising policy.
- Wall Street’s three major indices posted record closing highs on Tuesday, and the spillover effect led to a further rise in the Asian equity markets. This, in turn, undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen, which, along with the ongoing US Dollar recovery, supports the USD/JPY pair.
- The Reuters Tankan poll showed this Wednesday that Japanese manufacturers' sentiment was its best in more than three years in September. This follows an upward revision of Japan's GDP print earlier this week, which showed that the economy grew at an annualised 2.2% rate in Q2 2025.
- Moreover, other upbeat data released recently pointed to a rise in household spending and positive real wages for the first time in seven months. This keeps the door open for an imminent BoJ rate hike by the year-end, which could hold back the JPY bears from placing aggressive bets.
- This marks a significant divergence in comparison to rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve. A 25-basis-points rate cut at the upcoming FOMC policy meeting next week is all but certain and traders are pricing in a small possibility of a jumbo rate cut.
- The speculations were fueled by Friday's disappointing release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which pointed to signs of a softening labor market. This, in turn, might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
- Market participants now look to the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later during the North American session. The focus will then shift to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics.
USD/JPY seems vulnerable to retest overnight swing low, break below 147.00 awaited
The overnight bounce from the 146.30 area, or the vicinity of the August monthly swing low, warrants some caution for the USD/JPY bears. That said, the lack of follow-through buying and negative oscillators on the daily chart suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside. Hence, any further move up is more likely to attract fresh sellers near the 147.75-147.80 region, which, in turn, should cap the pair near the 148.00 round figure. A sustained strength beyond the latter might trigger a short-covering rally and pave the way for a move towards challenging the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 148.75 zone.
On the flip side, the 147.00 round figure now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the USD/JPY pair could slide back to the 146.30-146.20 strong horizontal support. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent breakdown through the 146.00 mark, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag spot prices to the 145.35 intermediate support en route to the 145.00 psychological mark.
Economic Indicator
Producer Price Index (YoY)
The Producer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Changes in the PPI are widely followed as an indicator of commodity inflation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Next release: Wed Sep 10, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 3.3%
Previous: 3.3%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1700 post-US PPI
EUR/USD trades in a vacillating price action and hovers around the 1.1700 neighbourhood amid the equally inconclusive performance of the US Dollar on Wednesday. In the meantime, the pair remained mostly apathetic after US Producer Prices came in short of initial estimates in August.
Gold clings to daily gains around $3,650
Gold resumes its uptrend following Tuesday’s hiccup, revisiting the $3,650 zone per troy ounce following the release of US Producer Prices. In the meantime, the US Dollar trades in an irresolute fashion and US yields retreat across different time frames.
GBP/USD stays range-bound near 1.3550
GBP/USD clocks humble gains, although it still trades below the 1.3550 zone on Wednesday, all in response to the lack of clear direction in the Greenback and the widespread cautious stance in the FX universe. Attention shifts to Thursday's release of US CPI data amid speculation of a rate cut by the Fed as soon as next week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, Ethereum and XRP eye mid-week rebound
Bitcoin rises above $112,000 as the broader crypto market middle recovers. Ethereum extends sideways trading above key support as ETH ETFs break six-day outflow streak. XRP is on the verge of a technical breakout, eyeing $3.35 in the short-term and the $3.66 record high in the medium-term.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.