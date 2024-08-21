Japanese Yen holds losses, downside seems limited as a poll suggests a rate hike

- The Japanese Yen eases following the release of Trade Balance data on Wednesday.
- Reuters poll suggests that more than half of the economists expect the BoJ to raise rates again by the end of the year.
- The US Dollar holds ground due to market caution ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) halts its three-day winning streak against the US Dollar (USD) following the release of Trade Balance data on Wednesday. However, the JPY's decline might be limited due to the growing likelihood of another near-term interest rate hike. Traders are also anticipating Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's appearance in parliament on Friday, where he will discuss the central bank's decision last month to raise interest rates.
Japan's Merchandise Trade Balance fell into a deficit of ¥621.84 billion in July, reversing the surplus of ¥224.0 billion reported in June and missing market estimates of a ¥330.7 billion shortfall. This marks the fifth deficit so far this year, as imports increased at a much faster pace than exports.
The US Dollar (USD) attempts to halt its three-day losing streak as traders turn cautious ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC Meeting Minutes for July’s policy decision. Furthermore, traders await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.
CME FedWatch Tool suggests that the markets are now pricing in a nearly 67.5% odds of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut in its September meeting, down from 76% a day ago. The probability of a 50 basis points rate cut fell to 32.5% from 53.0% a week earlier.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen declines following Trade Balance data
- According to a Reuters poll published on Wednesday, more than half of the economists expect the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to raise interest rates again by the end of the year. In the August 13-19 survey, 31 out of 54 economists predicted that the BoJ would increase borrowing costs by year-end. The median forecast for the end-of-year rate is 0.50%, marking a 25 basis point increase.
- Japan's imports surged by 16.6% year-on-year in July, reaching a 19-month high of ¥10,241.01 billion, surpassing market expectations of 14.9% and significantly up from the 3.2% rise in June. This marks the strongest growth in imports since January 2023. Meanwhile, exports increased by 10.3% YoY to a seven-month high of ¥9,619.17 billion, accelerating from the previous month's 5.4% growth but falling short of market forecasts of 11.4%.
- Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman expressed caution on Tuesday about making any policy changes, citing ongoing upside risks to inflation. Bowman warned that overreacting to individual data points could undermine the progress already achieved, according to Reuters.
- According to Reuters, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) had projected that a strong economic recovery would help inflation reach its 2% target sustainably. This would justify further interest rate increases, following last month's hike as part of the BoJ's ongoing effort to unwind years of extensive monetary stimulus.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly emphasized Sunday that the US central bank should take a gradual approach to reducing borrowing costs, according to the Financial Times. Additionally, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee warned that central bank officials should be cautious about keeping a restrictive policy in place longer than necessary, per CNBC.
- On Thursday, Kazutaka Maeda, an economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute, said that the reports are simply positive overall and “it supports the BoJ’s view and bodes well for further rate hikes, although the central bank would remain cautious as the last rate increase had caused a sharp spike in the Yen.”
- Japan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter in Q2, surpassing market forecasts of 0.5% and rebounding from a 0.6% decline in Q1. This marked the strongest quarterly growth since Q1 of 2023. Meanwhile, the annualized GDP growth reached 3.1%, exceeding the market consensus of 2.1% and reversing a 2.3% contraction in Q1. This was the strongest yearly expansion since Q2 of 2023.
- Rabobank's senior FX strategist, Jane Foley, observes that this week's series of US data releases, along with next week's Jackson Hole event, should provide the market with clearer insights into the potential responses of US policymakers. However, their main expectation is that the Fed will reduce rates by 25 basis points in September and likely cut them again before the end of the year.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY edges higher to near 145.50
USD/JPY trades around 145.50 on Wednesday. Analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair is consolidating under a downtrend line, suggesting a bearish bias. Furthermore, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly above 30, suggesting a potential correction for the pair.
For support levels, the USD/JPY pair might navigate the region around the round numbers at 144.00 before 143.00 before a seven-month low of 141.69, which was recorded on August 5. A further drop could drive the pair toward the next significant support level at 140.25.
On the upside, the USD/JPY pair could encounter an immediate resistance at the downtrend line around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the 146.80 level. A breakthrough above this level could lead the pair to test the resistance level at 154.50, which has transitioned from previous support to current resistance.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.05%
|0.31%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|0.13%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|0.19%
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|0.03%
|-0.07%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|0.06%
|0.27%
|-0.07%
|-0.10%
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|-0.31%
|-0.19%
|-0.27%
|-0.34%
|-0.33%
|-0.20%
|-0.27%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.14%
|0.07%
|0.34%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|0.06%
|AUD
|0.06%
|0.13%
|0.10%
|0.33%
|-0.01%
|0.15%
|0.06%
|NZD
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|0.20%
|-0.16%
|-0.15%
|-0.09%
|CHF
|-0.00%
|0.07%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|0.09%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
Merchandise Trade Balance Total
The Merchandise Trade Balance Total released by the Ministry of Finance is a measure of balance amount between import and export. A positive value shows a trade surplus while a negative value shows a trade deficit. Japan is so much dependant on exports that the Japanese economy heavily relies on a trade surplus. Therefore, any variation in the figures influences the domestic economy. If a steady demand in exchange for Japanese exports is seen, that would turn into a positive.Read more.
Last release: Tue Aug 20, 2024 23:50
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: ¥-621.8B
Consensus: ¥-330.7B
Previous: ¥224B
Source: Ministry of Finance of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1150 amid cautious mood, all eyes on FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair loses momentum around 1.1120, snapping the three-day winning streak during the early European session on Wednesday. The cautious mood in the markets ahead of the July Federal Open Market Committee Minutes meeting minutes on Wednesday provides some support for the Greenback.
GBP/USD holds position above 1.3000 with testing yearly highs
GBP/USD halts its four-day winning streak, trading around 1.3020 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The daily chart analysis shows the pair is trending upwards within an ascending channel pattern, suggesting a bullish bias.
Gold remains poised to test $2,550, with eyes on Fed Minutes
Gold price is on the front foot above $2,510 in Wednesday’s Asian trading, consolidating the previous upsurge to a new all-time high of $2,532. Gold traders take account of broad risk-aversion and refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve July meeting due later on Wednesday.
Bitcoin price consolidates in $57,000 to $62,000 band
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are expected to drop after struggling to break through critical resistance levels, and momentum indicators show bearish biases. In contrast, Ripple is showing stability near its daily support level of $0.544, suggesting a possible rebound.
The rally wagon hits a speed bump
The rally wagon has finally hit a speed bump, with US stocks dipping after an impressive 8-day sprint. Maybe it's just a case of the market catching its breath, biding time as the anticipation builds for Fed Chair Powell’s grand entrance at the Jackson Hole showdown.