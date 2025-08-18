- The Japanese Yen drifts lower amid receding safe-haven demand and BoJ rate hike uncertainty.
Reduced bets for a jumbo Fed rate cut in September support the USD and the USD/JPY pair.
The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations warrant caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session on Monday, which, along with a pickup in the US Dollar (USD) demand, assists the USD/JPY pair to hold steady just below mid-147.00s. Despite the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) hawkish outlook, investors remain uncertain over the likely timing of the next interest rate hike. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, undermines the safe-haven JPY. The USD, on the other hand, benefits from reduced bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Meanwhile, the growing acceptance that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path marks a big divergence in comparison to other major central banks, including the Fed, which is expected to resume its rate-cutting cycle in September. This, in turn, might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and offer some support to the lower-yielding JPY. Investors might also opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of FOMC meeting Minutes and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium during the latter part of the week.
Japanese Yen bulls remain on the sidelines amid positive risk tone; BoJ rate hike uncertainty
- The high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska yielded no clear breakthrough. Investors, however, remain hopeful that the dialogue has increased the chances of ending the prolonged war in Ukraine.
- Trump said early Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to. Trump and Zelenskiy will have a bilateral meeting prior to the European leaders joining a larger conversation later today.
- The development helps ease geopolitical risks and remains supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment. This, in turn, prompts some selling around the safe-haven Japanese Yen during the Asian session on Monday amid the Bank of Japan rate-hike uncertainty.
- Domestic political uncertainty following the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s loss in the upper house election, along with concern about the negative economic impact of higher US tariffs, suggests that the prospects for further BoJ policy normalization could be delayed.
- Meanwhile, data released on Friday showed that Japan's economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter despite US tariff headwinds. This, along with an upward revision of the BoJ's inflation forecast, keeps the door open for a rate hike by the year-end.
- In contrast, market participants are pricing in about 85% chances that the Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs at the next policy meeting in September. Moreover, the US central bank is expected to deliver at least two 25-basis-point interest rate cuts in 2025.
- On the economic data front, the US Census Bureau reported on Friday that the US Retail Sales increased by 0.5% on a monthly basis in July. This followed the 0.9% increase (revised up from 0.6%) recorded in June and came in line with the market expectation.
- However, the preliminary data from the University of Michigan showed that the US Consumer Sentiment Index unexpectedly dropped to 58.6 from 61.7 in July, signalling a poor backdrop in public confidence. Moreover, the Expectations Index eased to 57.2 from 57.7.
- However, the one-year inflation expectations climbed to 4.9% from 4.5% and the five-year forecast increased to 3.9% from 3.4%. This comes on top of the strong US Producer Price Index released last Thursday and points to some gain of momentum in price pressures.
- This, in turn, further tempers bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed and bets for a jumbo rate cut in September, which offers some support to the US Dollar and the USD/JPY pair. The lack of any meaningful buying, however, warrants caution for bulls.
- Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium is expected to provide rate-cut cues and some meaningful impetus.
USD/JPY needs to breakout through a two-week-old range for traders to place fresh directional bets
The USD/JPY pair has been oscillating in a familiar range over the past two weeks or so. This points to a consolidation phase and makes it prudent to wait for an eventual break on either side before positioning for the next leg of a directional move amid neutral technical indicators on the daily chart.
Meanwhile, an intraday rise beyond the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the downfall from the monthly swing high backs the case for additional gains. Any further move up beyond the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, however, is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 148.00 mark, or the 38.2% Fibo. retracement level.
A sustained strength and acceptance above the said handle might shift the near-term bias in favor of bulls. The USD/JPY pair might then climb to the 148.55-148.60 region, or the 50% retracement level, and extend the positive momentum further towards the 149.00 round figure.
On the flip side, the 147.10-147.00 area could offer immediate support, below which the USD/JPY pair could retest the multi-week low, around the 146.20 zone, touched last Thursday, Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent fall below the 146.00 round figure, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make spot prices vulnerable to extend the fall to the the 145.40-145.30 region en route to the 145.00 psychological mark.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1700 ahead of Trump-Zelensky meeting
EUR/USD is trading back and forth in a tight range near 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. Traders prefer to stay on the sidelines and refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Trump-Zelensky meeting on the Ukraine peace deal after no agreement was reached between the US and Russia over the weekend.
GBP/USD flatlines around 1.3550, with eyes on geopolitics
GBP/USD remains sidelined at around 1.3550 in European trading on Monday. Markets stay cautious ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day.
Gold sticks to recovery gains as Fed rate cut bets drag US bond yields lower
Gold clings to modest gains through the early part of the European session on Monday, though the lack of follow-through buying warrants caution before positioning for an extension of the intraday bounce from over a two-week low. Investors turn cautious ahead of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and European leaders to discuss a peace deal with Russia.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple flash weak momentum raising risks of deeper pullbacks
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of weakness as momentum fades across the broader crypto market. BTC and XRP are hovering near the critical $116,000 and $2.99 supports respectively, while ETH struggles to break above $4,488 resistance.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.