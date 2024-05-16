Japanese Yen depreciates after decline in Q1 GDP

- The Japanese Yen weakens after growth contracts by 0.5% in Q1.
- The data reduces further the chances of the BoJ moving to raise relatively low interest rates.
- The data stops the Greenback’s decline against the Yen following cooler-than-expected US inflation data.
The USD/JPY is trading in the 154.70s on Thursday, up a few tenths of a percent on the day after weaker-than-expected Japanese growth data weighed on the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by a deeper-than-forecast 0.5% in Q1 on a quarter-on-quarter basis, when experts had expected a 0.4% fall after a 0.0% change in the previous quarter, according to data from the Japanese Cabinet Office.
The fall in economic growth when taken together with a fall in real wages in March, and cooling inflation in the capital Tokyo, is likely to delay the time when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) decides to raise interest rates. Whilst some commenters expect another rate hike in November others are saying it will now not be until February 2025 that the BoJ raises interest rates again.
A delay in raising interest rates is negative for the JPY (positive for USD/JPY) as it maintains the wide interest rate differential between the US and Japan, which favors the US Dollar (USD) over the Yen.
The Federal Reserve has set its fed funds rate at 5.5% whilst the BoJ has set its equivalent policy rate at 0.1%, indicating a roughly 540 bps wide gap between the two. This disproportionately aids the USD as investors are more likely to park their capital in Dollars where it can earn higher interest.
The recovery in USD/JPY comes after its steep fall on Wednesday following the release of cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US. This data showed prices only rose 0.3% in April, which was below the 0.4% forecast and 0.4% previous.
In addition, on a yearly basis both headline and core CPI ticked lower. The data revived bets for the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates in September, from about 65% prior to the data to 75% after, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
US Retail Sales, out at the same time as the CPI data, further weighed on USD/JPY, after it showed zero growth in sales in April which was well below the 0.4% expected and the 0.6% downward revision in March, according to data from the US Census Bureau.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD stays in negative territory below 1.0900 in the American session on Thursday. The US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 first-time application for unemployment benefits last week, limiting the USD's recovery and helping EUR/USD limit its losses.
GBP/USD corrects lower toward 1.2650 on modest USD recovery
After touching its highest level in over a month at 1.2700, GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined toward 1.2650 on Thursday. The modest USD rebound seen following Wednesday's sharp decline makes it difficult for the pair to regain its traction.
Gold finds resistance near $2,400, retreats toward $2,380
Gold advanced toward $2,400 on Wednesday as US Treasury bond yields pushed lower following the April inflation data. The recovery in US yields combined with the US Dollar's resilience, however, causes XAU/USD to retreat toward $2,380 on Thursday.
Bitcoin likely to return to all-time high of $73,949, QCP Capital says
Bitcoin (BTC) price is likely to rally back to $74,000 in the coming weeks, it's all-time high reached in March, riding on three bullish catalysts, according to crypto trading firm QCP Capital.
Dow Jones Industrial Average soars 350 points, sets new all-time high as rate cut hopes surge
The Dow Jones Industrial Average clipped into a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, gaining almost nine-tenths of a percent during the US market session after US Consumer Price Index inflation slipped further back.