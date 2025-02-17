Japanese Yen builds on upbeat GDP-inspired gains; USD/JPY slides further below 152.00

- The Japanese Yen attracts strong follow-through buying in reaction to the upbeat Q4 GDP.
- Optimism over the delay of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs provides an additional boost to the JPY.
- The USD languishes near a two-month low and further contributes to the USD/JPY pair’s slide.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthened across the board following the release of a strong Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, which showed that Japan’s economic growth blew past expectations in the fourth quarter. This comes on top of signs of broadening inflationary pressure in Japan and reaffirms market bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates further, which, in turn, provides a goodish lift to the JPY.
Apart from this, the optimism over a delay in US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs and the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential turn out to be other factors lending support to the lower-yielding JPY. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, languishes near a two-month low touched on Friday, which drags the USD/JPY pair lower for the third successive day, to the 152.75 region during the Asian session.
Japanese Yen bulls retain control amid rising bets for additional BoJ rate hikes
- Data released earlier this Monday showed that Japan's economy expanded by 0.7% in the October-December quarter compared to the previous quarter's upwardly revised reading of 0.4%.
- The yearly growth rate accelerated from a revised 1.7% in the third quarter to 2.8%, which supports the Bank of Japan's plan to keep hiking rates amid signs of broadening inflation in Japan.
- Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa said that he expects the economy to continue making a modest recovery, though he noted the need to be mindful of overseas economic downside risks.
- Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Sunday that Japan had asked to be exempted from US President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, and the so-called reciprocal tariffs.
- This follows Trump’s order on Thursday to formulate plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that imposes taxes on US imports, though he stopped short of announcing immediate levies.
- This, along with the dismal US Retail Sales figures released on Friday, keeps the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level since December 17 and weighs on the USD/JPY pair.
- The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales declined by 0.9% in January, worse than the decrease of 0.1% expected and the 0.7% increase (revised from 0.4%) in December.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled on Sunday that talks with Russia this week were a chance to see how serious Russian President Vladimir Putin is about peace.
- Adding to this, Trump said that he was working hard to achieve peace and that he believed he could meet Putin very soon to discuss ending the protracted war in Ukraine.
USD/JPY seems vulnerable while below the 200-day SMA, around 152.70 area
From current levels, the 151.45-151.40 area could offer immediate support ahead of the 150.95-150.90 region, or the lowest level since December 10 touched earlier this month. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in negative territory, some follow-through selling would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 150.00 psychological mark en route to the 149.60-149.55 zone, the 149.00 round figure, and the December 2024 swing low, around the 148.65 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery beyond the 152.00 mark might confront a strong hurdle near the 152.70 area, or the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This is followed by the 100-day SMA, currently pegged near the 153.15 region, which if cleared decisively could trigger a short-covering rally. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the USD/JPY pair beyond the 154.00 round figure, towards the 154.45-154.50 supply zone en route to last week's swing high, around the 154.75-154.80 region.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product Annualized
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Japan’s Cabinet Office on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Japan during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Japan’s economic activity. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Sun Feb 16, 2025 23:50 (Prel)
Frequency: Quarterly
Actual: 2.8%
Consensus: 1%
Previous: 1.2%
Source: Japanese Cabinet Office
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stretches higher above 0.6350 amid sustained US Dollar weakness
AUD/USD regains traction and climbs above 0.6350 in the Asian session on Monday. The sustained US Dollar weakness and prospects of Russia-US meeting outweigh dovish RBA expectations, supporting the pair amid a US holiday-thinned market. All eyes remain on Tuesday's RBA interest rate decision.
USD/JPY weakens to sub-152.00 levels after upbeat Japan's Q4 GDP data
USD/JPY weakens below 152.00 following the release of Japan's prelimimary GDP report, which showed that the economy expanded 0.7% QoQ and 2.8% YoY in Q4. The data blew past market expectations and reaffirmed bets for another BoJ rate hike, boosting the Japanese Yen.
Gold rebounds toward $2,900 on risk recovery
Gold price finds demand and reverts toward $2,900 in the Asian session on Monday. Easing global trade war fears and prospects of an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict amid Tuesday's meeting between the US and Russia lift risk sentiment and Gold price at the expense of the US Dollar.
Crypto task force eyes ETF staking; what could it mean for crypto ETFs?
In a meeting with Jito Labs and Multicoin Capital, the Securities & Exchange Commission examined various methods for tackling regulatory issues related to digital assets, including the approval of staking within crypto exchange-traded funds.
Tariffs likely to impart a modest stagflationary hit to the economy this year
The economic policies of the Trump administration are starting to take shape. President Trump has already announced the imposition of tariffs on some of America's trading partners, and we assume there will be more levies, which will be matched by foreign retaliation, in the coming quarters.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.