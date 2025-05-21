Japanese Yen buying interest remains unabated, hits fresh two-week high against a broadly weaker USD

- The Japanese Yen prolongs its uptrend against the USD amid the divergent BoJ-Fed expectations.
- Hopes for an eventual US-Japan trade deal further benefit the JPY and contribute to the move up.
- The fundamental backdrop favors the JPY bulls and backs prospects for a further USD/JPY slide.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) sticks to strong intraday gains, which, along with a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD), drags the USD/JPY pair closer to mid-143.00s, or a fresh two-week low during the early European session on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida's hawkish comments earlier this week left the door open for further policy tightening by the central bank amid fears of broader and more entrenched price increases in Japan. Apart from this, renewed US-China trade tensions revive safe-haven demand and provide an additional boost to the JPY.
Meanwhile, the optimism over a potential US-Japan trade deal ahead of a third round of negotiations later this week turns out to be another factor driving flows towards the JPY. The USD, on the other hand, continues to lose ground on the back of US fiscal concerns, which led to a surprise downgrade of the US government's credit rating last Friday. Furthermore, bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs further mark a big divergence in comparison to hawkish BoJ expectations and suggest that the path of least resistance for the lower-yielding JPY remains to the upside.
Japanese Yen bulls retain control amid BoJ rate hike bets and reviving safe-haven demand
- Government data released earlier this Wednesday showed that Japan’s trade balance unexpectedly shrank to a deficit of ¥115.8 billion in April compared to a surplus of ¥559.4 billion in the prior month. Japanese imports shrank at a slower-than-expected pace as a bumper springtime hike in wages boosted private consumption, while export growth slowed sharply on the back of softer US demand following US President Donald Trump's higher import tariffs.
- Japanese and US government officials are set to hold a third round of high-level trade talks in Washington this week. Japan's trade minister Ryosei Akazawa is expected to attend the ministerial-level talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is also expected to take part in the negotiations. US officials are reportedly pressing Japan for an early conclusion to the talks, suggesting that a deal could be reached sooner.
- Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida told parliament earlier this week that Japan's underlying inflation is likely to re-accelerate after a period of slowdown and will stay around the 2% target. The BoJ will continue to raise interest rates if the economy and prices improve as projected, Uchida added further. Moreover, the BoJ's Summary of Opinions revealed last week that policymakers haven't given up on hiking interest rates further.
- In contrast, traders ramped up their bets for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2025 following last week's softer-than-expected release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI). Moreover, the disappointing US monthly Retail Sales data increased the likelihood of several quarters of sluggish growth and should allow the Fed to stick to its policy easing bias, which, in turn, drags the US Dollar to a nearly two-week low.
- Fed officials took the opportunity to express concern about the current state of the US economy during a panel discussion on Tuesday. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that the net impact of the Trump administration's trade, immigration, and other policies is unknown. Adding to this, the Cleveland Fed Bank President said that the sentiment about the economy is concerning, and it will take longer to observe how business decisions are impacted by trade policy.
- China on Monday accused the US of undermining the preliminary trade agreement after the latter issued an industry warning against using Chinese chips that singled out Huawei. Adding to this, China’s Commerce Ministry said this Wednesday that US measures on advanced chips are ‘typical of unilateral bullying and protectionism.’ Furthermore, US chip measures seriously undermine the stability of the global semiconductor industry chain and supply chain.
USD/JPY bears have the upper hand while below the 144.30-144.20 confluence breakpoint
From a technical perspective, the intraday slide drags the USD/JPY pair below the 144.30-144.20 confluence – comprising the 50% retracement level of the April-May rally and the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction and underpin a further near-term depreciating move. Acceptance below the 144.00 mark reaffirms the bearish outlook and a subsequent slide through the 143.65-143.60 horizontal support might expose the 143.25 region, or the 61.8% Fibonacci (Fibo.) retracement level.
On the flip side, the Asian session peak, around the 144.55 zone, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle, above which the USD/JPY pair could aim to reclaim the 145.00 psychological mark. Any subsequent move up, however, might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 145.35-145.40 region, or the 38.2% Fibo. retracement level. The latter should act as a pivotal point, and a sustained move beyond might shift the near-term bias in favor of bullish traders.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD rose to record highs near $109,500
Bitcoin added to Tuesday’s uptick, gathering extra pace and hitting an all-time top near $109,500 on Wednesday. The move comes on the back of the weaker US Dollar, while futures markets saw a record spike in open interest on May 20, fuelling fresh speculation about an impending price breakout.
AUD/USD: Minor support comes near 0.6350
AUD/USD reversed Tuesday’s pullback and clinched decent gains on Wednesday, flirting with its key 200-day SMA near 0.6460 on the back of the continued selling pressure in the US Dollar. A break above this region should open the door to further gains in the short-term horizon.
EUR/USD: The 1.1400 region emerges as the next hurdle
EUR/USD extended its weekly bull run well north of 1.1300 the figure on Wednesday, all in response to the persistent weakness hurting the Greenback. The extra pullback in the US Dollar came on the back of fresh political concerns surrounding President Trump’s tax bill. (editado)
Gold consolidates gains, higher weekly highs still likely
Gold regains the area above the $3,300 mark per troy ounce midweek, supported by growing fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Adding to the upward pressure, the US Dollar remains under strain amid ongoing concerns over US debt sustainability.
FOMO vs fundamentals: Retail buys the dip, institutional investors stay cautious
Retail optimism is rising, but institutions are still treading carefully amid lingering macro and earnings risks. Policy and fiscal uncertainty remain elevated, with trade tensions, U.S. debt concerns, and a cautious Fed dominating the backdrop.