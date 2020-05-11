Japanese PM Abe: The government are ready to take bold, timely action

Japanese PM Abe is crossing the wires announcing that if further steps are needed to support the economy, the government are ready to take bold, timely action.

Key comments

Ready to take further steps to ease economic pain from pandemic, if needed, during current parliament session. Decision on whether and what further stimulus steps needed will be made taking into account how many prefectures can end state of emergency.

Market implications

Nations around the world are seeking to relax their lockdown measures as the spread of COVID-19 slows. This is good news for financial markets and risk appetite and should lend support to USD/JPY.