Japanese Foreign Reserves increase USD 31.7 billion in November, reaches 1.269 trillion USD

Japanese Foreign Reserves increased by 31.7 billion USD to hit a 15-month high of 1.269 trillion USD into the end of November, compared to October's accumulated foreign assets of 1.238 trillion USD.

Market Reaction

The USD/JPY is trading thing near 147.20, with minimal data impact as the pair heads into Thursday's Asia market session.

About Japan Foreign Reserves

Foreign-exchange reserves, released by Ministry of Finance, in a strict sense are 'only' the foreign currency deposits and bonds held by central banks and monetary authorities. However, the term in popular usage commonly includes foreign exchange and gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), and International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve positions. This broader figure is more readily available, but it is more accurately termed official international reserves or international reserves. These are assets of the central bank held in different reserve currencies.