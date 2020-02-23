Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso: No comment on yen’s recent weakness

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that Group of 20 nations generally agreed on the need to coordinate in responding to the new coronavirus that emerged in China and has spread globally.

Aso said he did not believe that risks to japan's economy have heightened dramatically but declined comment on recent weakness in the yen. He said almost all the G20 finance leaders gathered in Saudi Arabia on Saturday had mentioned risk from the new coronavirus.

