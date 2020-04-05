Japan to declare a state of emergency by Tuesday or before

The Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese news outlet, reported on Monday that the government could announce a state of emergency by Tuesday or before.

Coronavirus update: Tokyo sees the highest rate of increase on record

Tokyo Metropolitan government confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, that's the highest rate of increase on record. The total confirmed cases in Tokyo now stand at 1,034. The daily infection rate has more than tripled in just a week

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY is off the multi-day highs of 108.74, as it opened the week flat near 108.45 region. The US equity futures rallies over 1% in early dealings while markets await the Tokyo open for a fresh direction.