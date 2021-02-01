Japan seen extending COVID-19 state of emergency this week – NHK

The Japanese government is expected to hold a meeting of its experts this week to announce an extension to the coronavirus induced state of emergency for Tokyo and other prefectures, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

The government may also consider lifting the state of emergency in some less-populated areas such as Tochigi Prefecture, which has seen a decline in cases, the local media outlet reported.

Update: Japan’ Sankei newspaper recently reported that the government is set to extend the virus emergencies to March 7. The decision on the extension will be taken Tuesday.