Japan PM reiterates goal to tackle deflation, revise constitution - BBC

As reported by BBC News, Japanese PM Abe told reporters at his office that he will make an all-out effort for the rest of his term to deliver on his main goals of beating deflation and revising the nation's pacifist Constitution.

This is he said after becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history.

Key Quotes:

"I still have nearly two years left in my term as president of the Liberal Democratic Party [LDP]. Under the weight of my responsibility, I will make an all-out effort to tackle policy goals, remembering the time when I first started out feeling nervous as if walking on thin ice,"

"Beyond that, revising the Constitution is also on the horizon."

Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair remains under pressure below 108.50, as the anti-risk Yen keeps the upper edge amid the latest US-China political tussle over the Hong Kong protestors.