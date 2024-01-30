Japan PM Kishida: Will do ‘everything possible’ to bolster household income

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament on Tuesday that they will do "everything possible" to bolster household income.
Additional quotes
The biggest mission for my administration is to revive the economy.
The economy, particularly wage hikes, is an urgent issue.
By achieving wage hikes, will build a positive mindset in society that it's natural for wages to rise.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is losing 0.11% on the day to trade at 147.30. The above comments fail to move the needle around the Japanese Yen.
