Japan PM Kishida: In process of selecting next BoJ governor nominee

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, “in process of choosing the next Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor nominee, they are mindful of very strong market attention on the decision.”
Additional comments
It has become more important for someone like the new BoJ governor to have strength in communication.
Premature to say anything about possible revisions to govt-BoJ policy statement, as we are still in the process of selecting new BoJ governor.
