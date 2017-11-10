Japan PM Abe’s LDP seen nearing two-thirds majority in Oct 22 election – NikkeiBy Dhwani Mehta
A survey published by the Nikkei business daily late-Wednesday showed that Japan’s PM Abe’s ruling party – Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is seen nearing its two-thirds “super” majority in an Oct. 22 lower house election, Reuters reports.
Key Findings of the survey:
“Abe’s conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its more dovish junior partner, the Komeito, are likely to secure more than 290 seats in the 465-seat chamber
The Nikkei said Koike’s party was on track to get around 69 seats, with a forecast range of 46-110.
Another new party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, formed from the liberal wing of the failed opposition Democratic Party, was set to win more than 40 seats”
