A survey published by the Nikkei business daily late-Wednesday showed that Japan’s PM Abe’s ruling party – Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is seen nearing its two-thirds “super” majority in an Oct. 22 lower house election, Reuters reports.

Key Findings of the survey:

“Abe’s conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its more dovish junior partner, the Komeito, are likely to secure more than 290 seats in the 465-seat chamber

The Nikkei said Koike’s party was on track to get around 69 seats, with a forecast range of 46-110.

Another new party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, formed from the liberal wing of the failed opposition Democratic Party, was set to win more than 40 seats”