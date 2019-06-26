Japan PM Abe: Won't hesitate to take flexible steps to respond to downside risks to economy

Reuters reports the latest comments by the Japanese PM Abe, as he expresses his take on the economy.

Abe noted that he won't hesitate to take flexible steps to respond to downside risks to the economy.

His comments have virtually no impact on the Yen, with USD/JPY hovering near 107.45 region.

