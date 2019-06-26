Japan Govt Sources: Japan’s FY 2018/19 tax revenue revised up to record high of JPY 60.4T - Reuters

Reuters quotes the Japanese government sources, as saying that Japan’s FY 2018/19 tax revenue is revised up to record high of JPY 60.4 trillion.

Nothing further is reported on the same. The above headline is unlikely to stop the Abe government to go ahead with its planned October sales tax hike.

The Japanese Yen appears to have picked up fresh bids, sending the USD/JPY pair a touch lower to 107.35 levels.