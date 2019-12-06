Japan PM Abe: Will exchange opinions with Iran’s leaders to ease tensions

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that he will exchange opinions with Iran’s leaders to ease tensions.

Abe departed Tokyo Wednesday for a two-day trip to Iran.

He is scheduled to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani and will urge Iran to stick to an international nuclear accord inked in 2015 between Iran and six major powers, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

On Tuesday, Abe said that he looks forward to meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 (G20) Osaka summit.