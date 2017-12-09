Japan PM Abe: I place full trust in BoJ governor Kuroda, who is producing great results

Japan PM Abe: I place full trust in BoJ governor Kuroda, who is producing great resultsBy Felipe Erazo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on the wires, via Nikkei, stating that regardless of who becomes next governor, he wants BoJ to focus on monetary policies geared to achieving inflation target.
More headlines (via Nikkei):
- I place full trust in BoJ governor Kuroda, who is producing great results
- Important for Japan to reach stage where inflation rises above 2 pct, stabilize at that level
- Insists North Korea musat commit reverse nuclear programme for talks reports nikkei
