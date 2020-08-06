Japan PM Abe: COVID-19 situation does not call for an emergency declaration now

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe is on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking on the coronavirus situation in the country and the likely treatment options.

Key quotes

"The virus situation is very different from the situation in April."

"Many infections are amongst the young."

"Treatment options expanding."

"The situation does not call for an emergency declaration now."

Market reaction

USD/JPY remains on the back foot around 105.50 on the above comments, mainly driven by the continued selling in the US dollar across the board. All eyes remain on the US NFP data.