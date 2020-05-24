Japan moves forward with $1tn in new coronavirus relief

- Japan has begun finalizing a coronavirus relief package of more than $928 billion.
- The package is equivalent to 20% of national GDP.
- Nikkei will likely be buoyed by such a plan.
The Nikkei has reported that the Japanese government has "begun finalizing a coronavirus relief package of more than 100 trillion yen ($928 billion), aiming to strengthen the corporate safety net and follow up on last month's 117 trillion yen stimulus."
This stimulus package, equivalent to 20% of national GDP, is meant to help families and businesses suffering from the pandemic.
Japan appeared to have the novel coronavirus epidemic well-contained but by March 24, when the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were called off, the virus was spreading fast, forcing the country to call a state of national emergency.
On Saturday, Tokyo reported two cases, the lowest single-day tally since Japan declared a state of emergency last month. However, Tokyo reported fourteen new coronavirus infections on Sunday, just a day after the capital reported single-digit daily figures for two days in a row, according to public broadcaster NHK. These numbers came a day ahead of a widely expected announcement by the government that it would lift restrictions on the capital and four other prefectures.
Market implications
Governments and central banks around the world have released unprecedented monetary and fiscal support for economies knocked down by the pandemic. This, in turn, has enabled global equity markets to continue to recover, rebounding from the crash. Nikkei, Japan's benchmark stock index, will likely be buoyed by such a plan.
Nikkei daily chart shows that there has been a reversal of the crash which is yet to complete a full 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
