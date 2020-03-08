Japan MoF official says nervous moves are seen in currency market

Japan's Ministry of Finance official says nervous moves are seen in the currency market and that they re closely watching market moves with a greater sense of urgency.
Key notes
Will consider whether to hold 3-party MoF, BoJ, FSA meeting of officials to discuss markets.
FX implications
It's a tricky situation, as the US will likely be scrutinizing each and every move of the Japanese with respect to FX manipulation. The Bank of Japan is in a tight position considering that local banking system profitability is already under pressure. Slowing the strength of the yen against a market intent on buying the currency will be no easy task.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bears dominate near multi-year low after Japan GDP matches forecast
USD/JPY holds onto 1.50% losses, marking 103.90 as a quote, after the final reading of Japan’s fourth quarter (Q4) GDP matched downbeat forecast during Monday’s Asian session.
AUD/USD drops back to revisit near 0.6600 region as coronavirus fears intensify
Following its run-up to 0.6658 on Friday, AUD/USD gaps down to 0.6609, currently around 0.6605, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Coronavirus fears continue to weigh on risk-tone, an increase in cases in the US and Europe are the major worries.
Gold price breaks above $1,700 amid growing coronavirus conerns
The price of gold has been extending its gains at the beginning of the new week in Asia. XAU/USD has reached a high of $1,700.32 at the time of writing. Growing concerns about coronavirus, especially in Italy, have triggered safe-haven flows toward the precious metal.
WTI plummets on dying OPEC+ alliance
The price of oil is in focus in for the start of this week with additional turmoil in the markets following the weekend updates surrounding the coronavirus, at the core of geopolitical and market havoc. WTI dropped to a low of $32.80.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.