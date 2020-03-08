Japan MoF official says nervous moves are seen in currency market

Japan's Ministry of Finance official says nervous moves are seen in the currency market and that they re closely watching market moves with a greater sense of urgency.

Key notes

Will consider whether to hold 3-party MoF, BoJ, FSA meeting of officials to discuss markets.

FX implications

It's a tricky situation, as the US will likely be scrutinizing each and every move of the Japanese with respect to FX manipulation. The Bank of Japan is in a tight position considering that local banking system profitability is already under pressure. Slowing the strength of the yen against a market intent on buying the currency will be no easy task.