Japan govt won't issue deficit-covering bonds to fund stimulus package – Nikkei

The Nikkei Asian Review, a Japanese daily, reports fresh headlines, citing some details on the Japanese economic stimulus package likely to be announced this Thursday.

Key Headlines:

Japan govt won't issue deficit-covering bonds to fund stimulus package.

Japan govt to mobilize construction bond, unused money from FY 2018 budget, fiscal investment and loan programme to secure necessary funding.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY holds the higher ground near 109.15, consolidating the recovery from four-day lows of 108.93 ahead of the EU open.