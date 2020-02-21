Japan Finance Minister Aso: Won't comment on forex levels – Reuters

The G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Saudi Arabia over the weekend and Japan Finance Minister Aso is expecting the G20 to discuss the impact of new coronavirus outbreak.

Key comments

G20 will discuss wide range of topics including digital tax.

Won't comment on forex levels.

The G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Saudi Arabia over the weekend amid continued uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The IMF on Wednesday said, in a note prepared for G20 finance ministers and central bankers, where it mapped out a plethora of risks facing the global economy, that it was sticking to its January forecast for 3.3% growth in the global economy this year, up from 2.9% in 2019, already a downward revision of 0.1 percentage points from its forecast in October.