Japan Finance Minister Aso: Won't comment on forex levels – Reuters

The G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Saudi Arabia over the weekend and Japan Finance Minister Aso is expecting the G20 to discuss the impact of new coronavirus outbreak.
Key comments
- G20 will discuss wide range of topics including digital tax.
- Won't comment on forex levels.
The G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Saudi Arabia over the weekend amid continued uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
The IMF on Wednesday said, in a note prepared for G20 finance ministers and central bankers, where it mapped out a plethora of risks facing the global economy, that it was sticking to its January forecast for 3.3% growth in the global economy this year, up from 2.9% in 2019, already a downward revision of 0.1 percentage points from its forecast in October.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears catch a breath near 11-year low
AUD/USD has been in a 10-pip range between 0.6610-20 for the last five hours following its show of the bears’ rule during Thursday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair currently seesaws near 0.6615 as the Asian traders step forward for Friday’s trading session.
USD/JPY looks for clear direction around 10-month top above 112.00
USD/JPY stay modestly changed following its run-up to multi-week high. Downbeat fundamentals at Japan seems to dim its safe-haven appeal, broad US dollar strength adds to the pair’s fuel.
Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?
The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.
Gold: Bulls keep the baton above $1600 amid coronavirus fears
Gold stays positive around $1,622 ahead of the Tokyo open during Friday’s Asian session. While coronavirus has been the key to the bullion’s run-up, downbeat fundamentals from major economies also please the bulls.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.