Japan FinMin Aso (reacts to Industrial Production data): Government wants to secure Japan’s recovery trend

Following a poor Japan Oct industrial output release of -4.2% MoM – Japan Oct industrial output was expected -2.0% MoM, vs prior 1.7%, Japan Finance Minister Aso reacted and said that the government wants to secure Japan’s recovery trend.

Will consider more funding for cashless support if needed.

Japan government says there is a weakness in industrial production.

Japan manufacturers see Nov output -1.5% MoM (prev forecast: -1.2%).

Japan manufacturers see Dec output +1.1% MoM.

The Industrial Production released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry measures outputs of the Japanese factories and mines. Changes in industrial production are widely followed as a major indicator of strength in the manufacturing sector. A high reading is seen as bullish for the JPY, whereas a low reading is seen as bearish.