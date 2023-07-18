Japan companies less confident about business conditions – Reuters Tankan

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, the latest Reuters Tankan survey showed that the sentiment at big Japanese manufacturers fell in July for the first time in six months while confidence at non-manufacturers - while still very robust - edged down for a second straight month.
The survey acting as a leading indicator for the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) closely watched quarterly Tankan poll results flashed warning signs for the Japanese Yen (JPY) buyers.
That said, the sentiment gauge for the large manufacturers eases to 3.0 for July versus 8.0 for June whereas the index for non-manufacturers edges lower to 23.0 from 24.0 marked in the previous month.
Following the data, USD/JPY picks up bids to extend the previous day’s run-up to pierce the 139.00 round figure, up 0.17% intraday near 139.06 by the press time.
Also read: USD/JPY Price Analysis: Teeters around 138.00, cushioned by solid support as bulls target 139.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above 0.6800 amid US Dollar rebound
AUD/USD edges higher past 0.6800, close to 0.6815 during early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, as market players remain optimistic amid receding fears of higher rates and upbeat performance of the US banks.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1200 after retreating from 17-month high on US Dollar recovery
EUR/USD remains pressured following a U-turn from the highest level since February 2022. Upbeat US Core Retail Sales growth joins mixed ECB signals and risk-on mood to prod Euro bulls at multi-month high.
Gold buyers approach $2,000 on firmer sentiment, downbeat yields
Gold grinds near the highest level since early June after rising the most in a week, making rounds to $1,978. The precious metal benefits from the upbeat market sentiment, as well as the United States Treasury bond yields, while ignoring the latest rebound in the US Dollar.
Polygon investors' losses rise by $3 billion as MATIC price declines by 13% over the week
MATIC price enjoyed gains obtained from the broader market bullishness following XRP's partial win against SEC in the lawsuit last week. These gains did not take too long to be wiped out, and along with it came terrible losses pushing investors' profits back by over a month.
Soft data inspires hope for less aggressive Fed
Currencies didn’t move all that much on Tuesday, but were all over the place, trying to make sense of many different things going on all at once. The Euro managed to extend its run to another fresh 2023 high before pulling back on dovish comments from ECB Knot.