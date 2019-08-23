Italy’s Di Maio: Democratic party's proposal to cut number of lawmakers cannot wait

According to an Italian daily news outlet, Italy's 5-Star Movement party leader Di Maio, when asked about democratic party's proposal to cut the number of lawmakers as part of wider parliamentary reform, said that “cuts cannot wait”.

The EUR/USD pair remains pressured at the lower bound of the recent trading range, just ahead of the 1.1060 level. Markets await the speech by the Fed Chair Powell for the next direction on the prices.